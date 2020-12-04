Two-Alarm Fire Breaks Out At Home In Stamford

A Fairfield County home received extensive damage following a two-alarm fire.

Shortly after midnight, on Friday, Dec. 4, Stamford firefighters were alerted to a report of a house fire on Smoke Hill Drive in North Stamford.

Due to the location of the fire, fire units from the Long Ridge Fire Department, the Stamford Fire Department, the Turn of River Fire Department, and the Belltown Fire Department responded to the scene, said Deputy Fire Chief Matt Palmer.

Firefighters from Stamford Fire Department Engine Co. 9 arrived on the scene in less than five minutes and found a well-involved fire in the garage area of the home that was rapidly extending into the floors above.

All occupants of the home were able to safely evacuate prior to the arrival of the first fire unit, Palmer said.

There were no injuries to the occupants or responding firefighters.

The fire was brought under control within 90 minutes of the initial arrival.

The home is located in an area of North Stamford without nearby hydrants. The lack of hydrants required the use of an extensive mutual aid plan utilizing two water tanker task force groups that involved numerous area fire departments Banksville, Pound Ridge, and South Salem, all from Northern Westchester, Palmer said.

Additional scene support was provided by Stamford Emergency Medical Services and the Stamford Police Department.

The Stamford Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

