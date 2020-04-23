Tow Truck Driver Killed In Merritt Parkway Crash

A tow truck driver from an area company that has served Fairfield County for years, was hit and killed in a freak crash on the Merritt Parkway.

Corey John Iodice, 58, Seffner, Florida, was killed around 4:45 p.m., Wednesday, April 22, on the Parkway in the Trumbull area near Exit 47, said the Connecticut State Police.

According to police, the crash took place when Iodice, who was driving an Iodice Family Transport tow truck out of Fairfield, was attempting to load the disabled vehicle of a 25-year-old Bridgeport man.

While loading, a friend arrived to pick up the stranded man and was parked directly behind the disabled vehicle on the right shoulder.

At the time, Iodice had his flatbed lowered with the disabled vehicle on the bed portion. All three vehicles were off the paved highway and in the grassy area, state police said.

During the loading process, a fourth vehicle, driving by a 46-year-old Weston man, "lost control for unknown reasons," and struck the passenger side of the friend's vehicle, before traveling up the bed of the tow truck and over the top of the vehicle being loaded before striking Iodice who was stranding adjacent to the flatbed portion of the truck, the accident report said.

Iodice was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

The other three drivers were all evaluated at the scene and refused transportation to an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

