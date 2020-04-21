Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Three Rescued After Being Stranded On Rocks While Fishing At Area Park

Kathy Reakes
Three people fishing on the rocks at Seaside Park were stranded by high tide. Photo Credit: YouTube

Three people out fishing ended up having to be rescued after becoming stranded on rocks when the high tide came roaring in, trapping them.

Bridgeport Police received a call for help around 8:39 p.m., Monday, April 20, from the group who were trapped on the rocks in front of the cannon at Seaside Park, said Scott Appleby, director of the Office of Emergency.

When police arrived, they found three all standing and in good shape, not wet, said Appleby.

The Bridgeport Fire Department was called and using fireboats and Zodiacs brought all three to shore.

No one was injured.

