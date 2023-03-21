Suspicious Death: Body Of Missing Stamford Man Found In Local Park

Stamford Police say the body of a missing man was found in an area park and the circumstances are "suspicious."

The body of Jaquan Tahir Saez, age 21, of Stamford, was found shortly before 5 p.m. in Boccuzzi Park located at 200 Southfield Ave., said Capt. Tom Scanlon of the Stamford Police.

After receiving a report of a dead body in the park, responding officers quickly confirmed the report, and the park was closed off to the public for preliminary investigation, Scanlon said.

Saez, a resident of the West Side, had previously been reported missing by his family. The department was actively investigating Saez’s disappearance at the time his body was discovered. Scanlon added.

"At this time, the department considers Saez’s death suspicious and is awaiting further findings by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner," Scanlon said.

The Department is asking that anyone with information they believe may pertain to this investigation contact Sgt. Sean Boeger at 203-977-4417.

The public can also submit a confidential text tip to Tip411 by texting the word StamfordPD and the tip information to 847411 (tip411).

