Stamford Woman Suffers Critical Injuries After Being Struck By Car

A Fairfield County woman is in critical condition after being struck by a car while crossing a roadway.

The incident took place around 6:20 a.m., Wednesday, March 23, at the I-95 exit ramp in Stamford.

The crash occurred when a 2015 Chevrolet, driven by a 26-year-old Shelton resident was exiting southbound I-95 at Exit 9, said Sgt. Jeffrey Booth, of the Stamford Police.

The vehicle was at the top of the ramp and made a right turn onto East Main Street, he said.

As the vehicle was making the turn the vehicle struck a 69-year-old Stamford woman who was crossing the exit ramp walking westbound on East Main Street, Booth said.

An initial investigation indicates the woman was in the crosswalk when she was struck, Booth added.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries, and is currently in critical condition, being treated at Stamford Hospital, Booth said,

Stamford Police are requesting that anyone that may have witnessed the collision, or anyone that may have any other information contact the department at 203-977-4712.

