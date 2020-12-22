Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Stamford Resident Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash

Kathy Reakes
A 55-year-old Stamford resident was killed in a two-vehicle crash.
A 55-year-old Stamford resident was killed in a two-vehicle crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Stamford Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a city resident dead. 

The crash took place around 3:20 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21 in the area of 455 Hope St., said Sgt. Jeffrey Booth of the department's Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad.

According to Booth, the crash occurred when a 2002 Nissan Pathfinder SUV, driven by a 50-year-old Stamford resident, was traveling southbound on Hope Street in the area of the Grade A shopping center. 

Just south of the shopping center, the Nissan drifted into the northbound travel lane of Hope Street where it struck a 2020 Chrysler minivan, being driven by a 55-year-old Stamford resident.

The driver of the Nissan was unresponsive at the scene. Stamford Fire Rescue arrived and began life-saving measures until relieved by Stamford EMS.

Despite life-saving measures, the driver died at Stamford Hospital, Booth said.

The driver of the Chrysler was transported to Stamford Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Stamford Police Department is withholding the identity of the operator until next of kin can be notified.

"Speed does not appear to be a factor in this collision," Booth said.

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is investigating the involvement of all contributing factors, including that this crash was related to a medical episode.

Anyone that may have information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at 203-977-4712.

