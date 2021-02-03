Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Stamford Daily Voice serves Stamford, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Stamford Daily Voice serves Stamford, CT

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Storm Scenarios: Will Potential Super Sunday Nor'easter Move Up Coast Or Farther Inland?
Police & Fire

Stamford Police Remind Motorists To Lock Cars After 14 Vehicles Stolen Last Month

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A total of 14 vehicles were stolen in Stamford last month and 28 were burlgarlized.
A total of 14 vehicles were stolen in Stamford last month and 28 were burlgarlized. Photo Credit: NordiacOverdrive/Pexels

Police in one Fairfield County city are reminding motorists to lock their vehicles after stats from December show that 14 vehicles were stolen in one month and 28 were burglarized.

The Stamford Police Department reports that month after month the number of vehicles burglarized and stolen continue to rise as motorists fail to secure their vehicles and valuables.

"The benefits to adhering to these safety precautions are best illustrated by our most recent monthly crime statistics from December 2020," said Capt. Richard Conklin.

During December, 14 motor vehicles were reported stolen. It should be noted that all 14 motor vehicles were left unlocked with the keys or key fob in them, Conklin said.

In addition to theft of a vehicle, the numbers also continue to rise for thefts from vehicles, he added.

During the month of December, there were 28 thefts reported from vehicles. The reports show 27 of the 28 thefts were from vehicles that were left unlocked. Only one vehicle theft of the 28 was reported where force was used to enter the vehicle.

"Our experience shows that many thefts from motor vehicles occur under the cover of darkness, with suspects often attempting to open doors of many vehicles in a neighborhood or area," Conklin said.

The Stamford Police Department has many security video examples of suspects trying doors and moving through neighborhoods. Mostly the suspects, upon finding the door locked, continue to the next vehicle without attempting to force entry, he added.

"If something of value is observed in plain view, such as a laptop computer, phone, or pocketbook this could add to the chance that the motor vehicle could be broken into," Conklin said.

Locking a vehicle and removing valuables would help lower the number of incidents, Conklin said.

"It's that simple," he added.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Stamford Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.