Stamford Officer Saves Man Following Stabbing On City Street

A Fairfield County man was saved by a quick-thinking police officer after he was stabbed on a city sidewalk.

The incident took place in Stamford around 9 a.m., Saturday, April 16, in the area of 579 Pacific St.

Stamford Officer Nicholas Kuhn was on routine patrol when he was alerted to a man lying on the sidewalk by a passerby in the area.

Kuhn immediately ran to the man who he found had been the victim of a stabbing, said Capt. Richard Conklin, of the Stamford Police Department.

The 36-year-old man was bleeding heavily from a stab wound in the upper chest/neck area, he added.

Kuhn quickly applied direct pressure to the wound while awaiting the arrival of EMS. The man was transported to Stamford Hospital where he was treated and stabilized, Conklin said.

Major Crime investigators and Crime Scene personnel responded to the crime scene and working with patrol officers quickly interviewed witnesses and pulled security video while developing Omar Davis as a suspect in the stabbing, Conklin said.

Davis, a 58-year-old resident of the shelter at 597 Pacific St., was arrested soon after.

The investigation is still ongoing and active.

Conklin praised Kuhn, a four-and-half-year veteran of the department for his quick actions.

"The Stamford Police Department is extremely proud of the lifesaving efforts of Officer Nicholas Kuhn who without hesitation began life-saving treatment in this life and death situation!" Conklin said.

