Stamford Man On Federal Parole Nabbed Again With Drugs, Weapons, Police Say

A Stamford man who was recently released from federal prison has been busted again with alleged drugs and weapons.

Charles "Paco" Handy, age 55, was busted by members of the Stamford Police Drugs and Organized Crime Unit on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Members of the unit were watching Handy after receiving word he was dealing drugs in the area and had a handgun, said Stamford Assistant Police Chief Richard Conklin.

When officers spotted Handy driving an older white pickup truck they pulled him over and found a loaded handgun with six rounds, and 12 bags of cocaine weighing 3.3 grams, Conklin said.

Handy was charged with:

Possession of a firearm

Possession of ammunition

Possession of narcotics with intent to sell

Possession of narcotics

He was held on a $250,000 and Federal Probation was notified of the arrest.

Handy was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, Feb. 15 in Stamford.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stamford and receive free news updates.