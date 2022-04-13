Stamford Man Nabbed For Stabbing Woman In Face, Holding Her, Police Say

A Fairfield County man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a woman in the face multiple times and then holding her hostage.

Quentin Lewis, age 28, of Stamford, was arrested around 3 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, after he turned himself in to police on a warrant for the incident which took place on Saturday, March 19.

The woman was found by a Connecticut state trooper who was driving in the area of Broad Street bleeding from her face, said Capt. Richard Conklin, of the Stamford Police.

The woman told Stamford Police that Lewis had attacked her during a dispute, stabbing her and holding her against her will, Conklin said.

The woman was able to escape hours later and was looking for help when she was spotted by the trooper who called Stamford Police, he added.

She was transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening wounds, police said.

When officers secured a warrant for the home, they established a crime scene, but Lewis was gone, Conklin said.

Lewis, who Conklin said has an extensive arrest history in New York, was charged with:

Assault

Unlawful restraint

Threatening

Disorderly conduct

He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

