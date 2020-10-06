Stamford Man Charged With DUI After Two-Vehicle Crash In Darien, Police Say

Police charged an intoxicated Stamford man with driving under the influence after he allegedly rear-ended another vehicle and forgot his home address.

Richard Chapman, 55, was driving southbound on Hoyt Street in Darien at approximately 8:04 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28 when he struck another vehicle from behind.

Police could reportedly smell alcohol on his breath, and his eyes were glassy.

When questioned about the accident, according to police, Chapman said that he didn't know what happened and that he was headed home.

Police said he was unable to remember his home address.

Chapman reportedly agreed to field sobriety testing initially but told officers that he wanted to stop after struggling to balance.

Chapman was charged with the misdemeanor of operating under the influence and the violation of traveling too fast for conditions. He declined breathalyzer testing, and was released on a $500 bond.

