Stamford Man Caught With Glock Following Crime Stoppers Tip, Police Say

A Stamford man was charged with criminal possession of a firearm after police received a tip from Crime Stoppers that he was in possession of an illegal firearm.

Members of the department's Narcotics and Orange unit were able to use information in the tip to identify the man as John Carolos Ruis-Franco, age 18, said Stamford Assistant Chief of Police Richard Conklin.

On Wednesday, March 29, Ruiz-Franco got into a domestic incident with his girlfriend in which he stole her phone and assaulted her, Conklin said.

Conklin said the unit quickly completed an arrest warrant and submitted it to the court for approval. On Thursday, March 30, they received an arrest warrant for Ruiz-Franco's home and vehicle from the court.

The unit set up surveillance on 70 Catoona Lane and eventually spotted Ruiz-Franco exit the residence and enter into the driver seat of his vehicle. Officers moved in and ordered him out of the car and was safely taken into custody.

During a search of his vehicle, officers located under the driver's seat a 9mm semi-automatic handgun "Glock 19X" loaded with 19 rounds, Conklin said.

During a search of his bedroom, two 9mm handgun magazines each loaded with additional 9 mm ammunition were found, he added.

Ruiz-Franco was charged:

Criminal possession of a firearm

Criminal possession of ammunition

Possession of a pistol without a permit

Illegal possession of high-capacity magazine

Weapons in a motor vehicle

Criminal violation of a protective order.

He was issued a bond of $150,000.

Ruiz-Franco was also served with the domestic violence arrest warrant and was additionally charged with robbery, criminal attempt of assault, and larceny.

He was issued a court-set bond of another $100,000 with a domestic court date of Friday, March 31.

