Stamford House Fire Causing $40K In Damage Contained

A first-alarm fire caused by a truck that hit a transformer on a telephone wire providing electricity to a Fairfield County home caused approximately $40,000 in damages, according to area firefighters.

The Stamford Fire Department said in a press release that they responded to a report of a telephone pole and wires that were smoking on Cold Spring Road in Stamford at approximately 12:25 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8.

Smoke was emitting from the roof and eaves of a home that got their electrical service from the struck pole, authorities said.

Four engine companies, one truck company, one rescue company and 26 firefighters took 30 minutes to extinguish a fire that was burning near the electrical box on the outside of the home. Stamford Police and EMS were also at the scene.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.