Stamford House Fire Causing $40K In Damage Contained

Christina Coulter
Four engine companies, one truck company, one rescue company and 26 firefighters took 30 minutes to extinguish a fire that was burning near the electrical box on the outside of the home. Stamford Police and EMS were also at the scene. Photo Credit: Stamford Fire Department

A first-alarm fire caused by a truck that hit a transformer on a telephone wire providing electricity to a Fairfield County home caused approximately $40,000 in damages, according to area firefighters. 

The Stamford Fire Department said in a press release that they responded to a report of a telephone pole and wires that were smoking on Cold Spring Road in Stamford at approximately 12:25 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8. 

Smoke was emitting from the roof and eaves of a home that got their electrical service from the struck pole, authorities said.

