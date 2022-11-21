Stamford Fugitive Charged In Attempted Murder

A Fairfield County man wanted by the US Marshals on a warrant for a New York City murder was nabbed by the police as he walked to his BMW.

Stamford resident Caleeb Brown, age 31, was arrested by members of the Stamford Police Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit around 1:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, just two days after receiving word he was wanted for attempted murder.

Brown, who is well-known to the Stamford Police and has a lengthy arrest record, according to Stamford's Assistant Police Chief Richard Conklin, was captured as he walked to his BMW on Tresser Boulevard.

The specialized police unit received word from the US Marshals that Brown was wanted on Wednesday, Nov. 16, Conklin said.

The unit received word that Brown was hiding out in the city and located the vehicle he was believed to be using, the chief added.

Officers "sat on" the vehicle for a couple of days and on Friday, it paid off when Brown walked to the vehicle and was nabbed, Conklin said.

He was charged with being a fugitive from justice and will be extradited to New York to face the attempted murder charges, police said.

He is being held on a $1 million bond, Conklin said.

"Nice work by the unit turning this arrest around in such a short amount of time," Conklin said. "Another dangerous criminal is off the streets."

