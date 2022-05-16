Stamford Firefighters Honored At White House After Making Underwater Save

A trio of firefighters from Fairfield County was celebrated by President Joe Biden at the White House after making a heroic underwater save during a blizzard.

Stamford firefighters John Colander, Michael Rosero, and Chad Titus were in Washington, DC on Monday, May 16 to be awarded the Medal of Valor in a celebration in the East Room.

White House officials said that the three firefighters were on duty during a blizzard in Connecticut when they were called into action when a truck made a splash landing in nearby waters and began to sink.

Officials said that Colander, Rosero, and Titus dove into the freezing water to come to the aid of two people who were sinking along with the truck.

After rescuing one victim, the truck fully submerged and facing strong offshore winds, the rescuers then broke a glass window – while underwater – and successfully pulled the remaining passenger out to safety, officials said, adding that “all three men demonstrated extraordinary courage to save accident victims.”

According to the White House, the Medal of Valor is for acts of bravery in eight different incidents during the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 award cycles. In total, nine police officers and six firefighters received the awards, including two who died in the line of duty.

“The Medal of Valor is awarded to public safety officers who have exhibited exceptional courage, regardless of personal safety, in the attempt to save or protect others from harm.” officials said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.