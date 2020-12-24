Stamford Duo Nabbed For Drugs In Fairfield Warrant Search

Two area men were busted with drugs during a warrant search by Fairfield County police.

Jaydeh Brayboy, 19, and Jerry Salaahudiyn, 36, both of Stamford, were arrested on Sunday, Dec. 20 by members of the Stamford Police Narc Unit during a warrant search, said Capt. Richard Conklin.

According to Conklin, Narc Unit members had been investigating the two men for the sale of drugs for quite some time before the warrant was served.

Salaahudiyn was busted with the alleged sale of a crack to an undercover officer. When busted, he had more than $,000 in cash, Conklin said.

Brayboy was nabbed with 70 ecstasy pills, marijuana, and a semi-automatic .380 gun that was loaded with seven rounds. He also had a digital scale and $160 in cash.

Brayboy was charged with:

Possession of a hallucinogen with intent to sell

Possession of a hallucinogen

Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

Possession of marijuana

Possession of marijuana with intent to sell

He was held without bail due to a parole violation and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Salaahudiyn was charged with possession of crack and possession with intent to sell.

He was also held without bail due to being a convicted felon and in violation of his probation.

