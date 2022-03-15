Police Investigate Two Stamford Shootings That Injured Two

Police are investigating two separate shootings that injured two and left a scattering of more than 16 bullets on the street, in houses, and in cars in a Fairfield County city.

The shootings began around 3 p.m., Monday, March 14 in Stamford when officers responded to 911 calls of a person shot at the intersection of Richmond Hill Ave. and Anne St.

Responding officers discovered an extensive crime scene including 16 shell casings in the roadway, three residences, and two vehicles that were struck by gunfire, said Lt. Tom Scanlon, of the Stamford Police.

The victim, a 72-year-old city resident, was struck in the shoulder as he was working on a parked vehicle. He was transported by private vehicle to the Stamford emergency room for a non-life threatening injury, Scanlon said.

"The investigation has determined that the victim was not an intended target of this shooting," Scanlon said. "Preliminary information is that the shooting occurred between two vehicles as they passed through the intersection."

The second incident occurred on Rose Park Ave. near the intersection of West Main Street around 7:45 p.m., as the department received another round of calls of shots fired, police said.

Investigators who were in the vicinity investigating the first shooting heard the gunshots and located a victim at the corner of Richmond Hill Ave. at Anne St., Scanlon said.

The victim, a 26-year-old city resident, was shot in the face but was still conscious. Officers rendered immediate aid to the victim pending the arrival of EMS, he added.

The preliminary investigation has determined that the victim was shot on Rose Park Avenue near the intersection of West Main Street, and he then ran away from the area to where he was located by responding officers, Scanlon said.d

The victim is currently in stable condition.

These are both active investigations and there are preliminary but unconfirmed indications that these incidents could be related, Scanlon said.

If anyone has information regarding these incidents they can call the Major Crime Unit at 203-977-4417.

