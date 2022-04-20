Person Of Interest In Fatal Stamford Hit-Run Not Cooperating, Police Say

A person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Fairfield County is not cooperating with police, officials said.

The crash, which killed a popular landscaper from the area, took place in Stamford around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13.

Killed in the crash was Ronald Molina, a 52-year-old Stamford resident, said Sgt. Jeffrey Booth of the Stamford Police.

Molina was crossing Tresser Boulevard walking northbound when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling westbound, Booth said.

The vehicle fled the scene after the collision. Molina was transported to Stamford Hospital by Stamford EMS with life-threatening injuries and he later died, he added.

The vehicle involved, a gray Acura, was located a short time later by officers of the Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit, parked not far from the collision scene, police said.

The license plates had been removed from the vehicle, and the driver was not located.

"A suspect that was believed to have been driving the vehicle that struck Mr. Molina has been identified," Booth said. "That suspect is currently not cooperating with the investigation, but is being encouraged to contact the investigating officers."

This collision remains open and active. The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is asking anyone that may have any information regarding this collision to contact 203-977-4712.

