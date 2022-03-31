Man Nabbed For Stamford Shooting That Injured One

A Fairfield County man has been charged in connection with an alleged shooting that injured one man who was working on a vehicle and sent some 16 bullets into homes, and cars.

Tyrik McRae, age 22, was arrested on Tuesday, March 29, in Stamford for the Monday, March 14 incident.

The shooting was the first of two on the same day which took place around 3 p.m. during a shoot-out between two vehicles at the intersection of Richmond Hill Ave. and Anne St., Capt. Richard Conklin of the Stamford Police said at the time.

Responding officers discovered an extensive crime scene including 16 shell casings in the roadway, three residences, and two vehicles that were struck by gunfire, Conklin said.

The victim, a 72-year-old resident, was struck in the shoulder as he was working on a parked vehicle. He was transported by private vehicle to the Stamford emergency room for a non-life-threatening injury, Conklin said.

A follow-up investigation led detectives to McRae, of Bridgeport, in connection with the shooting and officers were able to arrest him following surveillance on a Perry Avenue home where he was said to be, Conklin added.

McRae was charged with:

Possession of a pistol without a permit

Criminal attempt at assault

Unlawful discharge of a weapon in a motor vehicle

Reckless endangerment

He was released after posting a $500,000 bond.

McRae is not suspected at this time in the second shooting, Conklin said.

The second shooting took place on Rose Park Ave. near the intersection of West Main Street around 7:45 p.m., as the department received another round of calls of shots fired, police said.

Investigators who were in the vicinity investigating the first shooting heard the gunshots and located a victim at the corner of Richmond Hill Ave. at Anne St., Conklin said.

The victim, a 26-year-old city resident, was shot in the face but was still conscious. He was transported to the hospital and was listed in stable condition, police said.

The investigation continues into the second shooting.

If anyone has information regarding these incidents they can call the Major Crime Unit at 203-977-4417.

