Man Nabbed For ID/Credit Card Theft, Possession Of Marijuana In Fairfield County, Police Say

A man driving with a suspended registration was allegedly busted for identity theft and numerous other crimes in Fairfield County during a traffic stop.

Karon Golding, age 23, of West Hartford, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 14, driving a 2007 Acura TSC by Wilton Police, following a traffic stop, Wilton Police said.

During the stop, officers noticed a strong smell of marijuana and a search of the vehicle turned up:

A plastic sandwich bag containing a marijuana-like substance located in the center console.

A large heavy-duty plastic bag containing a marijuana-like substance located in the pocket behind the driver seat.

Two smaller plastic bags containing a marijuana-like substance located in the center console.

Six letters from the state of Employment Security Division, that appeared tampered with and already circulated through the mail addressed to six different people all at the same address of 15 Cassilis Road. West Haven.

Four debit cards containing different person's names located in his wallet and center console.

A black iPhone model A1660 located in between the layers of a jacket sleeve located in the rear seat.

A dark-gray iPhone located in the driver's seat area.

Cash totaling $900 located in the overhead sunglass holder by the dome light and wallet.

The marijuana seized weighed a total of 1.605 ounces.

Golding was arrested and charged with:

Credit card theft

ID theft 3rd

Possession of more than .5 oz marijuana

Operating vehicle with a suspended registration

Driving with a suspended license

Failure to return a license

Golding was issued a $5,000 bond which he was able to pay.

