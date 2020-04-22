Man Found Shot Multiple Outside Home, Stamford Police Say

An investigation is underway after a man was shot outside of a Fairfield County home.

Stamford Police were alerted to the shooting around 9:30 p.m., Sunday, April 19, after responding to multiple reports of gunshots on Colonial Avenue, said Stamford Police Lt. Tom Scanlon.

Responding officers were redirected to an address on Pine Hill Avenue where they located a 20-year-old victim with multiple gunshots to his pelvic area at a home, Scanlon said.

The victim, who is in stable condition, is a resident of Stamford but does not live on Pine Hill Avenue, Scanlon.

Additional information was not available.

The investigation is ongoing.

