Man Busted With Fentanyl/Heroin, Charged With Running Drug Factory In Stamford

A man has been accused of running a drug factory after police uncovered more than 16 grams of fentanyl/heroin in his Fairfield County home.

Eugene Wasicki, 51, of Stamford, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 19, after officers with the city's Narc Squad served warrants at his home, said Stamford Police Capt. Richard Conklin.

During the search, officers found 16.5 grams of fentanyl/heroin, scales, cutting agents, and packaging, said Conklin.

Agents also found a 32-semi-automatic pistol, which Wasicki is prevented from owning as a repeat convicted felon, police said.

Conklin said Wasicki has a background in drugs, assaults, and for not showing up for court/probation.

He was charged with:

Criminal possession of drugs

Criminal possession of drugs with intent to sell

Operating a drug factory

Illegal possession of a weapon

He was released on a $50,000 bond.

