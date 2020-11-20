Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Stamford Daily Voice serves Stamford, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Stamford Daily Voice serves Stamford, CT

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Man Busted With Fentanyl/Heroin, Charged With Running Drug Factory In Stamford

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Eugene Wasicki
Eugene Wasicki Photo Credit: Stamford Police Department

A man has been accused of running a drug factory after police uncovered more than 16 grams of fentanyl/heroin in his Fairfield County home.

Eugene Wasicki, 51, of Stamford, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 19, after officers with the city's Narc Squad served warrants at his home, said Stamford Police Capt. Richard Conklin.

During the search, officers found 16.5 grams of fentanyl/heroin, scales, cutting agents, and packaging, said Conklin. 

Agents also found a 32-semi-automatic pistol, which Wasicki is prevented from owning as a repeat convicted felon, police said.

Conklin said Wasicki has a background in drugs, assaults, and for not showing up for court/probation.

He was charged with:

  • Criminal possession of drugs
  • Criminal possession of drugs with intent to sell
  • Operating a drug factory
  • Illegal possession of a weapon

He was released on a $50,000 bond. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Stamford Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.