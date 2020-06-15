Man Almost Bleeds To Death Following Stabbing After Fight Over Girlfriend, Stamford Police Say

A man in his 20s almost bled to death after being stabbed by a man he knew after fighting over the suspect's girlfriend.

The incident took place in Fairfield County around 2 a.m., Saturday, June 13, at a house party in Stamford, said Stamford Police Sgt. Sean Boeger.

Police responded after receiving 911 calls regarding yelling and screaming in the area of Castle Court in the city, Boeger said.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a man out front who was bleeding profusely from the abdomen but was "very belligerent" with police and refused to provide any information.

"He was saying he didn't want any help and telling people in the area not to provide any information," Boeger said. "There was a lot of yelling and screaming in the immediate area."

Investigators were able to determine that the victim had allegedly been stabbed by Samuel Williams, 22, of Stamford after the two argued over Williams' girlfriend and Williams grabbed a kitchen knife and followed the victim outside, Boeger said.

In the meantime, the victim was transported to the hospital where he almost died due to extensive internal bleeding, the sergeant said.

"The hospital staff kept giving him blood as they attempted to locate where the internal bleeding was coming from," he said. "They almost ran out of blood before they were able to stabilize him."

The victim, who underwent surgery, is in guarded condition.

Police are still investigating claims that Williams was first attacked by the suspect before he stabbed him, Boeger said.

Williams was charged with first-degree assault and released after posting a $15,000 bond.

An investigation is continuing.

