Lightning Strike Causes House Fire In Stamford

Lightning strikes wreaked havoc overnight, as fire crews responded to multiple calls in less than an hour, including one causing a house fire.

The Stamford Fire Department responded to four calls in an hour on Sunday, June 28, as a storm cell containing strong winds, lightning, and heavy rain moved through the region around 5 p.m., resulting in multiple emergency calls.

At approximately 4:54 p.m. on Sunday, there were multiple calls to the department for people requiring assistance and around Wallacks Point area of Stamford on Long Island Sound.

According to officials, a report of two kayakers requiring assistance was reported as well a vessel with occupants who anchor line broke and was drifting towards the rocks, along with a report of people stranded on the rocks in the same area.

Crews responded, and with the assistance from the Stamford Police Marine Unit, the Stamford Fire Marine Unit, and the Coast Guard, a kayaker was safely rescued.

Minutes later, at approximately 5 p.m., a lightning strike led to a house fire on Gurley Road.

“A stubborn smoldering fire in the basement crawlspace area was extinguished,” the department’s PIO Tom Gloersen said. “The fire (was) brought under control by fire units after 20 minutes.”

The home suffered significant damage to a first-floor bathroom, as well as smoke damage.

Gloersen said that the department also responded to an automatic alarm on Woodbrook Drive at 5:14, and dealt with a vehicle fire at 5:42 p.m.

