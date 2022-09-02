Know Him? Man Wanted For Multiple Stamford Break-Ins, Police Say

Police in Fairfield County are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man wanted for multiple break-ins.

The break-ins occurred in Stamford between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29.

According to Sgt. Sean Scanlan, of the Stamford Police, the person entered multiple units at 18 Vernon Place taking cash and miscellaneous items.

Anyone with information is asked to call 203-977-4407 or send an anonymous text to the Stamford Police by texting the word StamfordPD and the tip information to 847411.

