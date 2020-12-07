Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Innocent Bystander Leaving Work At Stamford Hospital Shot While Driving Home

Kathy Reakes
The area of the shooting
The area of the shooting Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man who had just finished working a shift at Stamford Hospital was shot through the side of his vehicle while driving home.

The incident took place around 4:15 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 6, near Delaware Avenue and West Board Street, said Stamford Police Capt. Richard Conklin.

Conklin said the man was not involved in any way with the shooting but was an innocent bystander.

"Here's a man who has just worked a shift at the hospital and is driving home and is shot in the side, while minding his own business," Conklin said.

The victim is in serious condition at Stamford Hospital with wounds to his side, Conklin said. 

Surveillance video from the area shows a man shooting at two men in the area at the time. Numerous shell casing were recovered.

This is at least the second shooting within recent weeks, with the other in the area of the Westover Magnet Elementary, but no one was hurt during that incident.

"This is very distributing (the random shootings),"  Conklin said.

The incident is under investigation.

