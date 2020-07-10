IDs Released For Woman Struck, Motorcyclist In Fatal Crash At Bridgeport Intersection

The identities have been released for both the woman struck and killed and the motorcyclist involved in a fatal Bridgeport crash.

The incident happened on Thursday, July 9 at about 9:10 p.m. at the intersection of State Street and Park Avenue.

The operator of a yellow 2005 Suzuki DRZ400 motorcycle was traveling eastbound on State Street at a high rate of speed, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police Department.

As the motorcyclist approached the intersection of State Street and Park Avenue, the woman, now identified as Patricia A. Stephenson, 78, of Bridgeport, who was just west of the intersection, was crossing State Street on foot.

The motorcycle struck Stephenson, causing her to be sent into the westernmost portion of the intersection along with the motorcycle operator, who was ejected during the crash, according to Gilleran.

The unmanned Suzuki motorcycle continued through the intersection and struck a utility pole at the northeast corner. The motorcycle then came to a stop on State Street just east of the intersection.

Stephenson was transported to Bridgeport Hospital and later died from her injuries.

The operator of the Suzuki motorcycle has been identified as 34-year-old Rhashaun Houser of Bridgeport, police said He was also transported to Bridgeport Hospital and is being treated for serious injuries.

The Bridgeport Police Accident Reconstruction Team is being assisted by the Southern Fairfield County Traffic Unit in investigating the crash.

