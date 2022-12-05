IDs Released For 25-Year-Olds Killed, Driver In Hit-Run Stamford Crash

Police have identified two 25-year-olds killed while crossing a street, and the hit-and-run driver involved in the incident in Fairfield County.

The two were killed in Stamford around 2 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Main Street.

An initial investigation revealed that the two pedestrians, Giovanni Vega Benis and Yuliana Arias Lozano, both Stamford residents, were walking westbound across Washington Boulevard at Main Street when they were struck by a 2022 Mercedes-Benz, said Sgt. Jeffrey Booth, of the Stamford Police.

Benis and Lozano were believed to have been in the crosswalk, the status of the pedestrian control signal is unknown at this time, Booth said.

The car was traveling southbound on Washington Boulevard and struck both. The force of the impact caused Benis and Lozano to be thrown into the northbound lanes of Washington Boulevard south of Main Street, he added.

The Mercedes, driven by 24-year-old Greenwich resident Michael Talbot, left the car and attempted to flee the scene on foot, police said.

Stamford PD officers arrived at the scene quickly and witnesses pointed out the direction in which the Talbot fled, Booth said.

Booth said Stamford Officer Nick Gelonisi was able to locate Talbot hiding behind a dumpster in the rear of a building on Relay Place where he was detained.

Benis and Lozano were transported to Stamford Hospital where they were pronounced dead from the injuries suffered in the collision, Booth said.

Talbot was also transported to Stamford Hospital for claims of minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

"Criminal charges against Talbot have not yet been filed, I have been in contact with the Stamford State Attorney’s Office, and they are aware of the investigation," Booth said. "This investigation is still in the early stages and there are several factors that will require a more in-depth investigation and analysis."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at 203-977-4712.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stamford and receive free news updates.