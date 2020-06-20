Home Partially Collapses After Explosion In Stamford

A home partially collapsed after an explosion in Stamford.

At 07:20 a.m. Saturday, June 20, the Stamford 9-1-1 Dispatch Center received a call reporting that the house next door to the callers on Woodbine Road had exploded and was on fire.

The caller further reported that two people and multiple pets were in the house attempting to get out, the Stamford Fire Department said.

Stamford FD Engine No. 8 was the first to arrive and the crew found heavy smoke but no visible flames emitting from the house.

A further investigation revealed the house to be partially collapsed in multiple areas and the structure had shifted off of its foundation, the Stamford Fire Department said.

The force of the explosion essentially blew the fire out and little extinguishment efforts were necessary, said the department.

The residents and four dogs were able to self-evacuate prior to the arrival of the fire department. Two other pets remain unaccounted for.

Due to the massive structural damage, the Incident Command Team made the decision not to place the lives of first responders at undue risk and no entry to the house was permitted, according to the Stamford Fire Department.

Eversource was requested and responded to cut power to the house.

The area is without fire hydrants and water supply was established using tankers from the Turn of River fire department, and Long Ridge fire department.

Mutual aid tankers from the Pound Ridge, New Canaan and Banksville fire departments were requested as back-up but returned.

Approximately 50 career and volunteer firefighters responded to the fire from the Turn of River, Long Ridge, and City fire departments. Stamford EMS provided an ambulance and supervisor for stand-by, and Stamford police responded for traffic control.

A representative from the Stamford Building Department arrived on the scene to assess the structural damage and the cause of the explosion is under investigation by the Stamford Fire Marshal's Office.

The residents were put in contact with the Red Cross for assistance with temporary housing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.