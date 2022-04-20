Groping Suspect Sought In Stamford

Police in Fairfield County are seeking assistance in the attempt to identify a suspect in two recent groping incidents.

The incidents took place in Stamford on Sunday, April 10 on the east side.

Police responded to two separate calls in which victims were groped by a Hispanic man in his 20s to 30s, said Lt. Tom Scanlon of the Stamford Police.

"Based on the description of the suspect that was provided by each victim, it is believed that the same suspect was involved in each incident," Scanlon said.

The suspect is described as having a medium skin tone, 5-foot-7, and a medium build with short hair, police said.

From a review of video surveillance footage, the suspect was wearing a red, white, and blue hooded Ralph Lauren Polo jacket and was riding a smaller purple/white bicycle during the commission of both groping incidents.

If anyone has information regarding the identity of this person they can call the Stamford Police Major Crimes Unit at 203-977-4417.

