Fentanyl, Thousands Of Dollars Seized In Stamford Apartment Raid

A Fairfield County man is behind bars after police seized more than three ounces of deadly fentanyl during a raid on an apartment and storage unit.

Robert Bracey, age 56, of Stamford, was arrested on Wednesday, following a month-long investigation into fentanyl sales from an apartment and the storage unit.

Stamford’s Narcotics and Organized Crime unit became aware of Bracey and began an investigation into his movements and dealings more than a month ago for the alleged sale of fentanyl and fentanyl-laced heroin from a senior housing apartment in the city, as well as out of storage unit agents tracked him to, said Capt. Richard Conklin, of the Stamford Police.

During the investigation, officers purchased fentanyl from Bracey, Conklin said.

After obtaining search warrants for Bracey’s apartment, his car, and the storage unit Conklin said officers pulled Bracey over and during a search seized six bags of fentanyl containing 63 grams, Conklin said.

Agents then raided the storage unit where they found an additional 200 bags of fentanyl weighing about 84 grams, Conklin said.

Agents also found seven Xanax pills under a couch bed during a search of the apartment Bracey stayed at, which was not his, Conklin said.

In addition to the drugs, some $9,000 in cash was seized and the department plans to take the cash through the state's drug asset forfeiture program, Conklin said.

"This was good work, especially with the number of fentanyl overdoses and deaths," Conklin said.

Bracey was charged with:

Sale of narcotics

Possession of narcotics

Possession of narcotics with intent to sell

Possession of a controlled substance.

He is being held on a $175,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, July 6.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.