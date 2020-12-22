Family Of Seven Displaced Following Fire At Two-Story Home

A family of seven was left homeless following a massive fire at their Fairfield County home.

The fire started around 11:18 p.m., Monday, Dec. 21, at 161 Cheshire St, in Stratford, said Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal Robert Daniel.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they found heavy fire coming from two of the second-floor bedroom windows of the large colonial style home.

The fire extended up and into the attic, said Daniel.

The interior suffered heavy fire and smoke damage throughout.

The fire, which some 22 firefighters responded to, was under control in 30 minutes, Daniel said.

A family of seven was home at the time of the fire and safely evacuated.

No firefighters were injured.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family; the structure is not habitable at this time, Daniel said.

Bridgeport and Milford Fire departments provided station coverage during the incident.

The origin and cause of this fire are under investigation by the Stratford Fire Marshal’s office.

