Child Hurt When Woman Drives Through Fence, Hits Swing Set In Stamford

An 11-year-old boy was injured after a woman hit a swingset.
An 11-year-old boy was injured after a woman hit a swingset. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diegoparra

An 11-year-old boy was injured when he was hit by a car while swinging at a Fairfield County Boys and Girls Club.

The incident took place in Stamford on Sunday, May 1 at the  Boys and Girls Club at 348 Stillwater Ave.

The child was on the swings at the time of the crash and was transported to an area hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries, said Sgt. Jeffrey Booth, of the Stamford Police.

The crash took place when a 53-year-old woman driving a four-door sedan hit the gas instead of the brakes and went through a fence and hit the swing set where the boy was swinging, Booth said.

The driver was also transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

