Blaze Breaks Out On 38-Foot Cabin Cruiser In Stamford

A large boat fire broke out in the Dolphin Cove neighborhood of Stamford.

Firefighters arrived on the scene less than four minutes after the blaze began at around 12:09 on Saturday, Nov. 21, and found the 38-foot cabin cruiser located at a dock behind 109 Dolphin Cove Quay was well-involved in flames.

Three engine companies, one ladder truck, one rescue company, the fireboat, and the shift commander responded, bringing a total of 22 fire personnel to the scene, the Stamford Fire Departments said.

Fire personnel was able to quickly extinguish and contain the fire and prevent any environmental damage to the harbor.

There were no injuries to the occupants onboard the boat at the time of the fire or to firefighters operating at the scene.

Additional scene support was provided by Stamford Emergency Medical Services and the Stamford Police Department.

The Stamford Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

“Firefighters were challenged with difficult access to the boat and made an aggressive attack that extinguished the fire within minutes," Stamford Deputy Chief and Shift Commander Matt Palmer said. "This was a large vessel with a significant volume of fire that was contained without damage to nearby homes or any environmental impact to the waterways.

"Kudos to the initial-arriving firefighters for their efforts to work so quickly and flawlessly.”

