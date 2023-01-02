Alert Issued For Missing Stamford Man After SUV Found Unoccupied On I-95

Police issued an alert about a missing Stamford man who hasn't been seen in days.

Errol Whyte, age 63, was last seen leaving Bridgeport at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, the Stamford Police Department reported.

On Friday, Dec. 30, Whyte's 2002 Ford Explorer was found unoccupied on I-95 southbound between Exits 18 and 17 near the Saugatuck Bridge, police said.

His keys, cellphones, and wallet were found in the vehicle, but his wallet didn't contain his driver's license and cash, authorities reported.

Whyte is described as being 6-foot-1 and about 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve button-up shirt, khaki pants, a black fedora, and black shoes, according to the report.

Police asked anyone with information about the case or who may have seen activity near where Whyte's vehicle was found to call Investigator Robert Daly or Investigator James Muhlbauer at 203-977-4639.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stamford and receive free news updates.