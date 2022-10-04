9 Teens Charged After Large Fight In Stamford

Nine teens have been issued summonses in connection with a large fight on a city street in Fairfield County.

The incident took place in Stamford on Wednesday, Sept. 28 around 12:45 p.m. near the intersection of Broad and Atlantic streets.

According to Capt. Diedrich Hohn, of the Stamford Police, the department was alerted to a large group of 30 people fighting near the intersection of Broad and Atlantic streets.

Multiple 911 calls were received however, upon arrival the group had dispersed, and no victims or witnesses were found, Hohn said.

"However, that night, and the subsequent day, several videos were being circulated around social media sites depicting what transpired at that intersection," Hohn said.

Hohn said the video showed a large-scale disturbance with multiple people fighting, yelling, screaming, and egging on the combatants.

Several others are seen kicking the combatants as they were on the ground, and at one point a female strikes a combatant over the head with a laptop, he added.

"Sadly, no one in the group made an attempt to stop the fight, call 911 or render aid to the victims, but instead filmed the event and engaged in promoting this tumultuous behavior," Hohn said.

After viewing the videos, the department opened an investigation and tracked down the victims who sought medical attention. They were also able to identify 12 of the people involved, all between the ages of 14 and 17, police said.

In the past few days, Hohn said juvenile summons have been issued to nine people and they intend to issue the remaining three for the charges of:

Riot

Breach of peace

Assault

"We are asking for the community to assist us in identifying the others who participated in this behavior," Hohn added. "This behavior will not be tolerated, and that is why we are actively looking to discourage this behavior with enforcement, conversations, and restorative programs."

If anyone has information is encouraged to call 203-977-4444.

