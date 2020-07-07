22-Year-Old Killed In Fiery Maserati Crash Was Under Influence, Stamford Police Say

A 22-year-old Fairfield County man who died this week from injuries sustained from a fiery crash in a Maserati was allegedly driving drunk, police said.

Officers from the Stamford Police Department responded to the intersection of Westhill Road and Westover Road at approximately 8:10 p.m. on Monday, June 22, police said.

Stamford PD Sgt. Jeffrey Booth that Stamford resident Diego Ubillus was speeding in a 2016 Maserati while driving westbound on Westhill Road near the intersection of Westover Road. Ubillus then crossed over into the wrong side of the road, traveling westbound in the eastbound lane before crossing over the curb.

The Maserati went through several front yards, striking multiple mailboxes before traveling approximately 300 feet off the road, hitting a tree, and bursting into flames.

Ubillus suffered extensive burns and was transported to the Bridgeport Hospital Burn Unit after being treated at Stamford Hospital.

Police said that at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Monday, July 6, Ubillus was pronounced dead by the Medical Examiner at Bridgeport Hospital.

Two other passengers in Ubillus’ car, Isaac Lowell and Randy Polonia, both 22 and from Stamford, suffered burns and other injuries and are still recovering from their injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, though police announced on Tuesday, July 7 that excessive speed was a contributing factor in the crash, and on the night of the crash, Ubillus’ blood alcohol content was “well above” the legal limit of .08 percent.

