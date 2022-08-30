14-Year-Old Accused Of Igniting Car Fire In Stamford

A 14-year-old boy has been apprehended for starting a car fire in Fairfield County with stolen fireworks.

The fire took place in Stamford on Sunday, June 5, in the parking lot of 587 Elm St.

According to Sgt. Sean Scanlan, of the Stamford Police, firefighters responded to the scene and found a 2008 Honda SUV on fire. After the fire was extinguished and investigators began looking into the cause of the blaze.

As the investigation unfolded, it was learned a group of teenagers went into Grade A Market on Shippan Avenue and stole miscellaneous fireworks, Scanlan said.

They then went across the street to the parking lot at 587 Elm St and began to light them off. One of the males in the group put a large fountain-type firework on the seat of the Honda SUV igniting the car on fire, he added.

On Monday, Aug. 29, the 14-year-old was served with a warrant for second-degree arson and larceny, police said.

The teen was remanded to the custody of the Juvenile Detention Center in Bridgeport CT.

