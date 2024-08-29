One Of Stamford's Largest Fentanyl Dealers Busted With 7 Kilograms, Police Say

Miguel “Cuba” Rodriguez-Veloz, age 60, of Stamford, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 29, during a state-level search warrant on his Liberty Street apartment by the department's Narcotics & Organized Crime Unit.

According to Stamford Police Assistant Chief Richard Conklin, Rodriguez-Veloz was taken into custody as he left his apartment, where he was found with 1.2 grams of cocaine, 2.9 grams of crack cocaine, and 4 grams of fentanyl.

A search of his apartment led to the discovery of 112 grams of cocaine, 7,962 grams of fentanyl, $2,575 in cash, and numerous packaging materials and scales, Conklin said.

Rodriguez-Veloz, a convicted felon for heroin sales and the sexual assault of a child under 14, was charged with:

Possession of narcotics

Possession of narcotics with intent to sell

Operating a drug factory

Conklin said the Bail Commissioner lowered his bond from $250,000 to $100,000.

"Nice job by Officer Michael Spinosa in spearheading this investigation, which resulted in the arrest of one of the city’s largest fentanyl dealers," Conklin said.

