Olive Garden Buys All Of Stamford Girl Scout's Cookies For Disney World Trip

Good things come in small packages – roughly the size of a Thin Mints box, it seems.

When 12-year-old Fairfield County girl Emily Uquillas, of Stamford, sent an Instagram DM to her favorite restaurant, Olive Garden, she was on a deadline.

With only days left for her Girl Scout troop to meet their 100-box sales goal, she asked the company if they wanted to help her out.

“So you know it’s Girl Scout cookie season and they’re soooo [sic] yummy,” she wrote on her mom Saira’s Instagram to the restaurant (since she is too young for her own account).

“Would you guys care to buy a box and support our troop,” Emily said, adding, “If you guys even respond I will be so happy.”

And support, Olive Garden did. The brand bought 93 boxes — enough to push Emily to her personal goal of 100 boxes so her troop could go to Disney World.

While Olive Garden’s Executive Chef, Terrence Tookes, took a few boxes of Thin Mints for the restaurant (a nod to the chocolate mints diners get at the end of their meals), the rest of the sweet treats were donated to the Girl Scouts Cookies for Heroes program, which distributes cookies to veterans, active military, and first responders locally.

“OMGG THANK YOU...I am so happy and excited, you are so wonderful!!! THANK YOU FOR BUYING THE COOKIES!!!” Emily sent in a later message to Olive Garden.

“My troop is going to go on so many wonderful adventures!! I am so incredibly thankful,” she continued.

In addition to helping out Emily’s troop by buying up boxes of cookies, Olive Garden sent Emily, who said she goes to the Italian eatery every year on her birthday, a package full of pasta-themed swag.

Saira posted a picture of Emily posing with her Olive Garden package, thanking the brand again in the caption.

“We are beyond excited that Olive Garden has helped Emily’s Girl Scout Cookie Journey,” she said. “Thank you Olive Garden!”

