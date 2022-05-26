Stamford's Olga Kapakos, 72, Loved Her Family & Customers At Jimmy's Pizza in Mamaroneck

Olga Kapakos, 72 and of Stamford, CT, peacefully passed away in her home, on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

Olga was born in Stamford on August 19, 1949, to the late Angelo and Tessie Karas. She lived her whole life in Stamford, where she grew up with her brother Deno, graduated from Stamford High School, married her husband Dimitrios (Jimmy) Kapakos, and raised her two sons, George Kapakos (Sandra) of Scottsdale, AZ, and Angelo Kapakos (Donna) of Stratford, CT.

Olga spent most of her days with her husband at their pizzeria, Jimmy's Pizza, in Mamaroneck, NY, where she was able to enjoy the smiles and great conversations of their wonderful customers.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society.

