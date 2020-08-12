Warning Issued For Coyote Acting 'Aggressively' In Residential Stamford Neighborhood

Police are warning residents in a Stamford neighborhood to watch out for a coyote described as "aggressive."

There have been reports of household pets taken in the Cove Road area of the city when they are unattended outdoors.

"We are advising EXTREME caution with this animal," the Stamford Police Department said.

Police are also warning residents not to approach the animal and to keep an eye on all pets and children while outdoors.

Residents who do spot the animal are asked to call 911 immediately.

The department is working with Stamford Animal Control to locate and remove the animal.

The area the coyote has been spotted. Stamford Police Department

According to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the risk of coyotes moving into community areas occurs when they are intentionally fed and then learn to associate people with food.

Coyotes will attack and kill pets, especially cats and small dogs (less than 25 pounds), the department said.

The best way to protect pets is to not allow them to run free. Cats should be kept indoors, particularly at night, and small dogs should be on a leash and under close supervision at all times.

The department suggests the installation of a kennel or coyote-proof fencing is a long-term solution for protecting pets. In addition, homeowners should eliminate other sources of attraction to coyotes including pet food left outdoors, table scraps on compost piles, and decaying fruit below fruit trees.

