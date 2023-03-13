Residents Outraged Over Racist Flyers Left In Stamford Driveways

Residents and government officials are up in arms after racist, antisemitic flyers were left in the driveway of homes in several Stamford neighborhoods over the weekend.

The flyers which contained offensive anti-semitic information were left in driveways in the Pepper Ridge, Belltown, and Springdale neighborhoods in Stamford on Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12.

The Stamford-New Canaan-Darien branch of the United Jewish Federation said the flyers were allegedly left by the Nationalist Social Club or NSC-131.

This is a New England-based neo-Nazi group with chapters in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, Connecticut, and Vermont, the federation said.

"Its members see themselves as soldiers at war with a hostile, supposedly Jewish-controlled system they claim is plotting the extinction of the white race," the federation said.

Flyer drops are often used as a recruitment tool for the organization, they added.

Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons, who met with state representatives and leaders from faith and ethnic communities, as well as the police department, said the city has "zero tolerance" for this sort of activity.

“The City of Stamford has a zero tolerance for hate speech against any person or group, whether it is based on race, creed, religion, sexual orientation, country of origin, gender identity, or any other affiliation, and we vehemently condemn this disturbing behavior in our community," Simmons said.

Stamford Police did not respond for comment but posted on Facebook that they are investigating the incidents with the State Attorney's Office.

If anyone has information regarding these incidents they should call the non-emergency police number at 203-977-4444.

