Man Nabbed With Fentanyl, Other Drugs In Stamford

A man was nabbed with a large stash of fentanyl, as well as other drugs, after police received word he was dealing in the area.

Anthony Mojica, age 34, of the Bronx, was arrested in Fairfield County around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 in Stamford on the 200 block of Bedford Street.

According to Stamford Assistant Police Chief Richard Conklin, members of the department's NARC squad received information that Mojica had been dealing larger quantities of fentanyl in the city and would be in the area.

Members of the unit traced Mojica and detained him on Bedford Street where during an investigation officers found he was in possession of 11.4 grams of powder fentanyl, the equivalent of about a half-ounce of the drug, Conklin said.

In addition to the fentanyl in powder form, Mojica was also in possession of three yellow glassine envelopes containing fentanyl, 10 oxycodone pills, suspected to contain fentanyl, four grams of psychedelic mushrooms, and $220 in cash, Conklin added.

Mojica was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a hallucinogen

Two counts of possession of narcotics

Two counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell.

He was released after posting a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

