Know Them? Stamford Police Looking For Two Who Stole $900 Sneakers, Police Say

Police in Fairfield County are seeking the public's assistance in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with the theft of a $900 pair of sneakers.

The incident took place in Stamford at the Plug Sneaker store around 1:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 2.

According to Sgt. Sean Scanlan, the took went into the store and took a $900l pair of sneakers.

If anyone can ID them please call 203-977-4407 or send an anonymous text to Tip411. You can send the text by texting the word StamfordPD and the tip information to 847411 (tip411).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stamford and receive free news updates.