Hundreds Attend Stamford Protest That Includes Eight-Minute Kneel Of Silence For George Floyd

Hundreds gathered in Stamford to protest police-involved deaths, including the George Floyd incident in Minneapolis.

A crowd of several began the protest on Sunday, May 31 at the Stamford Police Headquarters. (See photo above.)

Stamford Police Chief Tim Shaw was given an opportunity to speak and participated in an eight-minute kneel of silence to respect the memory of George Floyd.

“Police brutality against people of color has gone on far too long in our country," Stamford Mayor David Martin said. "It demands clear action on the state and federal level, but it begins with grassroots efforts.

"The organizers of Stamford’s protest today were resolute in peacefully demonstrating their outrage at the tragic and senseless death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

"Although the reason for today’s gathering is tragic, I am very proud of Stamford’s community for quickly uniting around a common goal of better treatment for people of color who are all too often treated unfairly in our country."

