Double-Fatal DUI Crash: 22-Year-Old From Stamford Admits To Manslaughter

A Fairfield County man who was 18 years old at the time of a double DUI fatal crash in 2019, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and other charges

Stamford resident Jerry Diaz, who is now age 22, pleaded guilty on Thursday, April 6, under a plea agreement to two counts of manslaughter, two counts of assault with a vehicle, DUI, and other charges.

During the Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, crash, Diaz was speeding at more than 90 mph and had a blood alcohol level six times above the legal limit for a driver under 21, when he slammed into two utility poles, killing two of his friends, said Sgt. Jeffrey Booth, with the Stamford Police.

According to Booth, Diaz was driving a 2008 Nissan Altima at a high rate of speed southbound on Canal Street with five other teens in his vehicle.

He lost control of his vehicle which spun out and crashed into two utility poles, shattering both of them, before coming to final rest.

The crash took out several power lines and started a small fire. Clean-up from the crash took more than a week, Booth said.

As a result of the crash, Booth said two young men were killed.

Kymani Pollack, age 19, was pronounced dead at the scene, and Nishawn Tolliver, age 18, was pronounced dead at Stamford Hospital.

Three other occupants of the vehicle were all seriously injured, one critically, but all survived their injuries.

The investigation revealed that the group of youths, all under the age of 21, were out celebrating the birthday of one of the passengers of the vehicle.

They were able to obtain alcohol and consumed the alcohol at a local hotel.

After leaving the hotel, and stopping at a fast food restaurant, Diaz was confronted by one of the passengers about his reckless driving, and he said that he would stop driving recklessly.

Booth said after leaving the restaurant, Diaz continued to drive recklessly.

The vehicle ended up southbound on Canal Street, just south of Henry Street, when Diaz lost control of the vehicle.

The investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling somewhere between 91 and 96 mph, in a 25 mph zone, police said.

Diaz was initially arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, and charged with:

Two counts of manslaughter,

DUI,

Two counts of assault.

On Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, while out on bond for the charges stemming from the crash, Diaz was arrested again for threatening his ex-girlfriend and another person with a firearm.

He has been in custody since the date of that arrest.

Per the plea agreement, Diaz will be sentenced on Tuesday, June 6 to 20 years in prison, which will be suspended after he serves 10, with five years of probation to serve after release.

