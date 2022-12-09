CT's First Adult-Use Recreational Marijuana Sales To Begin In January At 9 Dispensaries

The first nine recreational-use, hybrid marijuana dispensaries are set to open in Connecticut in January.

The state Department of Consumer Protection said on Friday, Dec. 9, that licensed hybrid retailers will be allowed to open their doors at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2023, depending on local zoning hours.

“I am proud of the hard work our team has done to meet the goal of opening adult-use sales in a safe, well-regulated market,” said DCP Commissioner Michelle Seagull.

Hybrid retailers were previously allowed to sell medical marijuana and now will be permitted to sell recreational pot as well.

The retail locations approved in the state include:

Three Fine Fettle Dispensary locations in Newington in Hartford County; Stamford in Fairfield County, and Willimantic in Windham County.

Two The Botanist in Danbury in Fairfield County and Montville in New London County.

Still River Wellness in Torrington in Litchfield County.

Willow Brook Wellness in Meriden in New Haven County.

Blue Point Wellness of Connecticut in Branford in New Haven County.

In addition to the dispensaries, Seagull said there will be four large 250,000-square-foot production facilities that are ready to begin serving the adult market, as required by law so there is enough cannabis available to service the market.

Consumers will be able to purchase a quarter ounce of cannabis flower, or its equivalent, per transaction when the market opens, DCP said.

Patients in the medical marijuana program can purchase up to 5 ounces per month.

Seagull said a lot more businesses would open throughout 2023 with nearly 100 somewhere in the licensing pipeline.

Sales of marijuana would not be tracked by individuals and one person could go to more than one dispensary to buy more, Seagull said.

For more information about Adult-Use Cannabis, visit ct.gov/cannabis.

