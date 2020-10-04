COVID-19: Stamford, With 1,113 Confirmed Cases, Likely Experiencing Peak Transmission Now

The number from state health officials shows that the number of cases of COVID-19 cases continues to spike in Stamford with a growth of 113 cases in just two days.

As of late Thursday, April 9, Stamford has 1,113 confirmed cases of COVID-19, compared to 1,000 confirmed cases on April 7, city officials said.

There have been 24 recorded deaths related to the pandemic in Stamford, officials said.

On Friday, April 10, city officials said in its daily newsletter that the city is "is likely experiencing peak transmission of COVID-19 right now. Please stay home and avoid contact with others."

An interactive map maintained by the state shows that Stamford has the highest number of cases in the state which reported 9,784 cases as of Thursday and 380 deaths statewide.

Mayor David Martin said on Facebook earlier this week, the number of cases of COVID-19 is "growing exponentially."

Some experts said the numbers could be the result of the mayor's push for extensive testing.

Currently, there are for testing sites at four testing sites including:

Westhill High School: Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Schedule an appointment by calling 833-508-8378.

Stamford Hospital on Bennett Medical Center Campus: Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Schedule an appointment by calling 203-276-4111.

Cummings Park: Open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Schedule an appointment online or call 203-658-6051.

2001 West Main Street: Open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Open Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Schedule an appointment online or call 203-298-4600.

For additional information on COVID-19 in Stamford, visit the city's website here.

