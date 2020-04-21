COVID-19: More Than 300 Stamford Emergency Responders Tested

More than 300 of Stamford's emergency responders have been tested for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), with only a three percent testing positive.

Stamford Mayor David Martin said the city began testing all asymptomatic emergency response providers last week, and continued testing over the weekend, including Stamford’s Police Department, Fire Department, Stamford Emergency Medical Services, 911 Communications, and Department of Health nurses at testing sites.

Out of the 320 tests conducted as of Monday, April 20, 206 test results have been returned — 6 have tested positive (3 percent), while 200 have tested negative (97 percent), the city said.

Testing will continue throughout the week, with the cit currently waiting for the results of 114 tests.

“One of the very best ways to stop the spread of this virus is to identify individuals who are spreading it without showing symptoms,” said Martin. “Our emergency response providers are on the frontlines fighting against this virus and it is our responsibility as a city to ensure they remain healthy — both for their safety, the safety of their families, and for the safety of the public.”

Those tested were given nasopharyngeal tests (“nasal swab”) provided by DOCS Urgent Care and Murphy Medical Associates, Martin said.

Test results are being processed within 48 hours by one of the City’s lab partners: Quest Diagnostics and Sema4 Labs.

Those who tested positive are quarantined to reduce exposure of the virus to others.

Emergency response providers who tested negative will be tested again within a few weeks, even if they continue to be asymptomatic.

As more testing capacity become available, the city intends to expand its asymptomatic testing program to essential workers at nursing homes and senior living facilities.

